What The French Government Is Trying To Do About Domestic Violence Scores of women have been killed by their partner this year in France. The government is now turning its attention to this burst of domestic violence with a conference on the subject convened Tuesday.

What The French Government Is Trying To Do About Domestic Violence Europe What The French Government Is Trying To Do About Domestic Violence What The French Government Is Trying To Do About Domestic Violence Audio will be available later today. Scores of women have been killed by their partner this year in France. The government is now turning its attention to this burst of domestic violence with a conference on the subject convened Tuesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor