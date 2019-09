Search Ends For Victims Of California Diving Boat Disaster NPR's Noel King talks to National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy, who leads the investigation into the deadly fire in California aboard the dive boat Conception.

Search Ends For Victims Of California Diving Boat Disaster National Search Ends For Victims Of California Diving Boat Disaster Search Ends For Victims Of California Diving Boat Disaster Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy, who leads the investigation into the deadly fire in California aboard the dive boat Conception. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor