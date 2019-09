As Politics Become More Divided, State Recall Efforts Gain Popularity Nineteen states allow voters to try to recall elected state officials for a number of reasons, and those efforts have increased exponentially. Including in Colorado where there were six in 2019.

As Politics Become More Divided, State Recall Efforts Gain Popularity National As Politics Become More Divided, State Recall Efforts Gain Popularity As Politics Become More Divided, State Recall Efforts Gain Popularity Audio will be available later today. Nineteen states allow voters to try to recall elected state officials for a number of reasons, and those efforts have increased exponentially. Including in Colorado where there were six in 2019. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor