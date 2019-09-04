Hurricane Dorian 'Ambling' Parallel To Florida Coast, Leaving The Bahamas Reeling

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. After bringing intensely destructive winds and deadly flooding to the Bahamas, Dorian is "ambling" to the north-northwest, roughly paralleling Florida's northern coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian is about 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, moving at 8 mph, the NHC said in its 10 a.m. ET update. The storm is predicted to pivot toward the north-northeast — and around the same time, it's expected to close some of the distance to the shore. Dorian's core "will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight," the NHC says.

Dorian is blamed for at least seven deaths in the Bahamas, but that toll is still being tallied because of the scale of the severe destruction wrought there by a massive storm surge and strong winds.

On the U.S. southeast coast, a precarious 24-hour period will begin early Thursday, when the hurricane's center is forecast to move "near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

A storm surge warning is in effect for a huge area of the coastline, from Sebastian Inlet, Fla., through Georgia and South Carolina and up to Surf City, N.C. According to the NHC, in addition to the storm surge, "Very heavy rainfall totals of up 15 inches are possible."

Dangerous winds are also threatening a large area: Dorian is now sending hurricane-force winds outward up to 60 miles from its center; its tropical-storm-force winds extend for up to 175 miles.

In the Bahamas, the response to the terrible damage includes rescue efforts from the U.S. Coast Guard and the British navy. The push to get relief supplies to the area is also drawing on aid groups. As of Wednesday morning, the international airport in Freeport was still flooded.

"People are getting desperate, because their roofs are ripped off and their food supplies got damaged or thrown all over the place" in the chain's Abaco Islands, NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from Nassau.

The Bahamas' government was finally able to discontinue all tropical storm warnings early Wednesday — three days after it hit the island chain as a Category 5 storm, and nearly a week after the Bahamas issued its first hurricane alert last Thursday morning.

"All clear!" the Bahamas' emergency agency announced on Wednesday. But it also warned that residents should still be on their guard against a number of possible threats, from downed power lines and trees to severe flooding and the potential for tornadoes.

Dorian has defied numerous forecasts, including initial predictions that it would buzz across Florida's central east coast. Instead, its center has refused to make landfall. After booming into a Category 5 storm with gusts far above 200 mph, Dorian has lost some strength — but forecasters warn it can still cause more damage.

"Some weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days," the NHC says.

On South Carolina's coast, people have been ordered to evacuate or take shelter ahead of Dorian's arrival. But as often happens in such cases, not everyone plans to leave. The mandatory evacuation order took effect at noon Tuesday. But late Tuesday afternoon, Myrtle Beach was still fairly crowded, South Carolina Public Radio's Scott Morgan reports.

The beachgoers included North Carolina native Torie Kaveniss, who told Morgan she lives far enough from the water that she's not very concerned.

"I live a mile inland, so I'm not really where I'm super worried about it," she said. "If I lived on the beach here I'd probably be taking a little more precaution."

In neighboring Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered a state of emergency that includes 21 coastal counties. At least six counties are under a mandatory evacuation order.

In Florida, people who seem to have avoided a direct hit by Dorian are now mounting supply drives to bring aid and relief materials to the Bahamas. A two-day supply drive in West Palm Beach is seeking first-aid kits, flashlights and other materials.

In Miami's large Bahamian community, churches and the local government are working to send relief supplies to help ease those trapped on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

"Having lived through similar storms myself in the Bahamas, it's really a harrowing, life-changing experience," the Rev. Jonathan Archer of Christ Episcopal Church told member station WLRN. "We're getting a lot of food, a lot of water, but we certainly need a lot more batteries, flashlights, tarp, rope."