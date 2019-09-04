Episode 371: Where Dollar Bills Come From

This episode originally ran in 2012.

Every single dollar bill in the world — every $20, every $100, everything — is printed on paper made at one small mill in Massachusetts. That's been the case for over 130 years.

On today's show, we visit the mill. We hear the story of the guy who jumped out of a hotel window to win the government contract to print all that paper. And we ask: Will anybody be using paper money in 50 years?

For more: Read David Kestenbaum's FOIA appeal and the Treasury Department's response.

