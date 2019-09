Court To Rule On Philadelphia's Proposed Safe Injection Sites Philadelphia could be the first U.S. city to offer opioid users a safe place to inject drugs under medical supervision. But lawyers will argue that such sites violate 1980s-era crack house laws.

