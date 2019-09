Hurricane Dorian Causes Widespread Destruction In The Bahamas NPR's Noel King talks to reporter Krystel Brown of "The Nassau Guardian" about what it looks like after Hurricane Dorian destroyed large portions of the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian Causes Widespread Destruction In The Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Causes Widespread Destruction In The Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Causes Widespread Destruction In The Bahamas Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to reporter Krystel Brown of "The Nassau Guardian" about what it looks like after Hurricane Dorian destroyed large portions of the Bahamas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor