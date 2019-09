U.S. Drugmakers Target The Booming Opioid Market In India NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News about how U.S. companies are contributing to the burgeoning pain management market, and rising opioid addiction crisis in India.

