FTC Fines Google $170 Million For YouTube Children's Privacy Violation NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rohit Chopra, an FTC commissioner, who says the agency's fine against YouTube owner Google, for violating children's online privacy rules, didn't go far enough.

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rohit Chopra, an FTC commissioner, who says the agency's fine against YouTube owner Google, for violating children's online privacy rules, didn't go far enough.