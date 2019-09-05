Michigan State University To Pay $4.5 Million Fine Over Larry Nassar Scandal

The U.S. Department of Education has levied a $4.5 million fine against Michigan State University for its "systemic failure" to address the sexual abuse committed by Larry Nassar, the MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor who admitted to sexually assaulting his patients for decades.

The substantial fine that was announced Thursday came after two investigations ordered by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"What transpired at Michigan State was abhorrent, inexcusable, and a total and complete failure to follow the law and protect students," DeVos said in a statement released to the media Thursday. "Michigan State will now pay for its failures and will be required to make meaningful changes to how it handles Title IX cases moving forward. No future student should have to endure what too many did because concerns about Larry Nassar and [former MSU dean] William Strampel were ignored."

Last year Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for abusing dozens of girls and young women under the guise of providing medical treatment. He was also hit with a separate sentence of up to 125 years for the abuse, and another 60-year federal prison term for child pornography.

Strampel led the university's college of osteopathic medicine during Nassar's tenure at the school. He, too, faces prison time for his role in the abuse scandal: In June, Stampel was convicted of two counts of willful neglect of duty and one count of felony misconduct for sexually harassing female students in his own right.