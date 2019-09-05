40 Years of ESPN's SportsCenter

Very little about the first broadcast day of ESPN made it look like a winner.

Lee Leonard, the first anchor of the first program, inaugurated the network on September 7, 1979. It was so new that the channel's president explained to viewers how satellite TV works: letting the signal from Bristol, Connecticut reach the entire nation.

ESPN, and its groundbreaking newscast "SportsCenter," changed the business of sports and the lives of sports fans. From its cheeky promos to the catchphrases of its anchors, the network went through a lot of changes along the way.

To learn more about the evolution of ESPN, we spoke with Bob Ley, a former anchor of "SportsCenter" and the network's daily newsmagazine Outside the Lines; Eric Deggans, a TV critic for NPR; Zubin Mehenti, an anchor for "SportsCenter;" and Michele Steele, a studio anchor and reporter at ESPN.

