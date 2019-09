Report: Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Hasn't Fixed Its Issues A new report from the Government Accountability Office finds that Congress' temporary effort to expand and fix problems with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program also needs fixing.

Report: Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Hasn't Fixed Its Issues Report: Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Hasn't Fixed Its Issues Report: Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Hasn't Fixed Its Issues Audio will be available later today. A new report from the Government Accountability Office finds that Congress' temporary effort to expand and fix problems with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program also needs fixing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor