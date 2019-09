Inglewood Community Fights Tech-Driven Gentrification Los Angeles County's tech boom is gentrifying the city of Inglewood, which investors had historically overlooked. African American residents there are working to preserve the community they've built.

Inglewood Community Fights Tech-Driven Gentrification Inglewood Community Fights Tech-Driven Gentrification Inglewood Community Fights Tech-Driven Gentrification Audio will be available later today. Los Angeles County's tech boom is gentrifying the city of Inglewood, which investors had historically overlooked. African American residents there are working to preserve the community they've built. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor