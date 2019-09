After Dorian, Bahamian PM Minnis Challenged With Relocating Homeless NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis about what is known about the extent of the destruction from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and next steps for his country.

After Dorian, Bahamian PM Minnis Challenged With Relocating Homeless World After Dorian, Bahamian PM Minnis Challenged With Relocating Homeless After Dorian, Bahamian PM Minnis Challenged With Relocating Homeless Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis about what is known about the extent of the destruction from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and next steps for his country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor