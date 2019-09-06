Hurricane Dorian Finally Makes Landfall In N.C. As Category 1 Storm

Enlarge this image toggle caption NOAA/NESDIS/STAR/ GOES-East NOAA/NESDIS/STAR/ GOES-East

Updated at 9:44 a.m. ET

After raising alarms for much of the Southeast coast, Hurricane Dorian finally made landfall Friday morning, its eye passing over Cape Hatteras, N.C. at 8:35 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center says. Its maximum sustained winds were near 90 mph — making Dorian a Category 1 storm when it hit.

Despite making landfall, Dorian won't linger the way it did to devastating effect in the Bahamas. It's moving northeast at 14 mph, the NHC says in its 9 a.m. ET update.

Dorian is extending hurricane-force winds for up to 45 miles from its center; tropical storm-force winds extend outward for up to 220 miles. Raising the risk of flooding, northeastern North Carolina is forecast to get an additional 3-8 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 15 inches possible.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia remain under a hurricane warning — but in a sign of the storm's predicted path over the open Atlantic Ocean, the only hurricane watch now in effect is for Nova Scotia.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a broad area of the Eastern Seaboard, from parts of the Chesapeake Bay to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

"The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night," the NHC says.

That said, the storm's path has at times proved elusive to forecasters, who originally predicted that Dorian would make its landfall in the U.S. on Florida's central eastern coast on Labor Day. Instead, the hurricane lingered for days offshore, drenching parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina with its rain bands.

Indeed, Dorian has spared the U.S. mainland the worst of its fury, after obliterating buildings and inundating towns with water in the Bahamas, where it made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane over the weekend.

At least 30 deaths are blamed on the storm, and hundreds of people are missing in the country as rescue and relief crews struggle to assess the damage, recover the dead, and reach people who need help.