Hear Fever Ray And Björk Swap Remixes

Stream: Fever Ray, The Knife And Björk Remix Each Other's Songs Fever Ray, Björk and The Knife have combined into a single organism, mangling and modifying each other's songs.
Well, here's a dang remix of mutant-pop minds. On a new 12-inch single, Fever Ray, Björk and The Knife have combined into a single organism, mangling and modifying each other's songs. Karin Dreijer and Björk also add vocals to their respective remixes.

Karin Dreijer gives Björk's sparse, floating Utopia track, "Feature Creatures" a neon-synth makeover, clustering her voice in an industrial slough, and darkening the disassembled man of Björk's heart.

In return, Björk completely warps a track from Fever Ray's Plunge, cutting "This Country Makes It Hard to F***" into shards of noise and gut-churning bass drops.

The Knife, which features Karin Dreijer along with their brother Olof, turns "Features Creatures" into a brassy, percussion-heavy club banger — its full-body workout would've slid perfectly into The Knife's radical Shaking the Habitual series of concerts.

