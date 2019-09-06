Accessibility links
The News Roundup for September 6, 2019 The Bahamas are recovering from Hurricane Dorian and at least 30 people are dead. Now, it's hitting the U.S. southeastern coast. And two major retail chains changes their firearm policies.

Around the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a terrible political week. Another week of protests are planned in Hong Kong. And Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe is dead.

The News Roundup for September 6, 2019

Listen · 1:31:22
1A

Residents pass damage caused by Hurricane Dorian on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas and killing at least 20 people. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

Residents pass damage caused by Hurricane Dorian on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas and killing at least 20 people.

Rescue efforts continue in the Bahamas, where at least 30 people died in Hurricane Dorian. The death toll is expected to rise and damages could run into the billions of dollars. As the storm hits the U.S. southeastern coast, we checked in on how people are preparing and recovering.

Also this week: two major retail chains changed their firearm policies.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a terrible political week.

The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong has plans for another weekend of protests. And Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe is dead. Will he be remembered as a freedom fighter or a despot?

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Eugene Scott, political reporter for The Washington Post; Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico; and Josh Kraushaar, political editor for National Journal.

For the international hour, we spoke with Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC; Vivian Salama, White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal and former Baghdad bureau chief for AP; and James Kitfield, senior fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress.

