The News Roundup for September 6, 2019

Enlarge this image toggle caption BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Rescue efforts continue in the Bahamas, where at least 30 people died in Hurricane Dorian. The death toll is expected to rise and damages could run into the billions of dollars. As the storm hits the U.S. southeastern coast, we checked in on how people are preparing and recovering.

Also this week: two major retail chains changed their firearm policies.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a terrible political week.

The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong has plans for another weekend of protests. And Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe is dead. Will he be remembered as a freedom fighter or a despot?

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Eugene Scott, political reporter for The Washington Post; Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico; and Josh Kraushaar, political editor for National Journal.

For the international hour, we spoke with Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC; Vivian Salama, White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal and former Baghdad bureau chief for AP; and James Kitfield, senior fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.