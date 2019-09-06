Weekly Wrap: 'Truth Hurts' Hits No. 1, McConnell On Gun Control, More Brexit Chaos

Democratic Presidential candidates talked climate in a town hall this week. How does transportation factor into combating climate change? In the wake of several mass shootings, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still yet to bring forward any legislation on gun control. We take a look at how President Trump may be influencing McConnell's thinking and actions. Plus, with all the yelling and shouting, what's going on with Brexit this week — and how are Brits feelings about it? Sam is joined in the studio this week by Curbed Urbanism editor Alissa Walker and producer Tom Dreisbach of NPR's Embedded podcast.

