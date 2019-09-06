Episode 938: The Marshall Plan

Sometimes the way to help yourself is to help your enemy too.

Presidential candidates are saying we need a modern-day Marshall Plan for Central America, for repairing our national infrastructure... even to fix racial inequities. Back when Hillary Clinton was running, she called for a Marshall Plan for Appalachia.

But... what was the original Marshall Plan anyway?

Today on the show, we go back in time. WWII had just ended. The Allies had won. The Nazis were defeated. And much of Europe was in disarray. People were starving and entire cities were destroyed.

General George C. Marshall developed a plan, something done at a scale never seen before: spending boatloads — actual boatloads — of cash to rebuild another continent.

