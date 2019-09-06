Dippin' Dots: Curt Jones
Cornelia Li for NPR
In the late 1980s, Curt Jones was working in a Kentucky lab, using liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze animal feed.
He wondered if he could re-invigorate his favorite dessert by pouring droplets of ice cream into a vat of liquid nitrogen and – voila! – out came cold and creamy pellets that he soon branded Dippin' Dots.
The novelty treat spread to fairs, stadiums and shopping malls, and eventually grew into a multi-million dollar brand.
But a few years ago, Curt was forced to walk away after the company was hit with debt, recession and a punishing lawsuit.
