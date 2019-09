CDC Says People Should Consider Not Using E-Cigarettes As Investigation Continues The CDC says people should consider whether to stop using e-cigarettes in the wake of hundreds of cases of severe respiratory illnesses, possibly linked to nicotine or cannabis. Most are young men.

CDC Says People Should Consider Not Using E-Cigarettes As Investigation Continues Health CDC Says People Should Consider Not Using E-Cigarettes As Investigation Continues CDC Says People Should Consider Not Using E-Cigarettes As Investigation Continues Audio will be available later today. The CDC says people should consider whether to stop using e-cigarettes in the wake of hundreds of cases of severe respiratory illnesses, possibly linked to nicotine or cannabis. Most are young men. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor