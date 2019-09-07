Accessibility links
Mary Wilson Of 'The Supremes' Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Wilson knows plenty about stopping in the name of love, so we've invited her to answer three questions about people who don't bother stopping at stop lights or stop signs.

Not My Job: 'Supremes' Singer Mary Wilson Gets Quizzed On Stop Lights

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses for a portrait at Capitol Records on June 12, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif.
Casey Curry/Invision/AP
Mary Wilson was still a teenager when she signed to Motown Records with the group that would eventually become The Supremes — they went on to produce 12 No. 1 singles and win a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Wilson is now an author, museum curator and a Cultural Ambassador for the U.S. State Department.

Since Wilson knows plenty about stopping in the name of love, we've invited her to play a game called "Stop! In the name of anything!" Three questions about people who don't stop for stop signs or stop lights. Click the audio link above to see how she does.

