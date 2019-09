Loch Ness Eel Researchers say the Loch Ness monster could possibly be an eel, or lots of small eels.

Loch Ness Eel Strange News Loch Ness Eel Loch Ness Eel Audio will be available later today. Researchers say the Loch Ness monster could possibly be an eel, or lots of small eels. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor