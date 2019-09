Radio Host Art Bell's Vault Now Online Before conspiracy theories ran amok on the Internet, there was AM and talk radio host Art Bell. Scott Simon talks with Andrew Paul, who wrote about the newly launched Art Bell Vault for AV Club.

Radio Host Art Bell's Vault Now Online Media Radio Host Art Bell's Vault Now Online Radio Host Art Bell's Vault Now Online Audio will be available later today. Before conspiracy theories ran amok on the Internet, there was AM and talk radio host Art Bell. Scott Simon talks with Andrew Paul, who wrote about the newly launched Art Bell Vault for AV Club. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor