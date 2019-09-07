Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Paula Poundstone, Amy Dickinson and Bim Adewunmi And here, again, is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Tom Papa.

(APPLAUSE)

TOM PAPA, HOST:

Thanks, Bill. In just a minute, Bill becomes a ticking rhyme bomb in our Listener Limerick Challenge game.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. If you don't want to play, it's fine.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: It's not a reflection on you. But right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Paula.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Yes?

PAPA: China's lunar rover has reported back an important discovery on the far side of the moon. What did it find?

POUNDSTONE: Tariffs, more tariffs.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: Here's a hint. Houston, we have some silly putty.

POUNDSTONE: A plastic egg?

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: Colorful goop. A gel-like substance was discovered on the dark side of the moon, finally answering the question - which side of the moon did Buzz Aldrin take a dump on?

(LAUGHTER)

AMY DICKINSON: I was just going to - I was going to guess that.

PAPA: Obviously, it would be the dark side.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: Why would he do it in the light in front of all those people? I'm just going to go over here. You guys stay there. I'm going to go check on this rock over in the dark side.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: The goop was discovered by the Chinese rover, exploring the far reaches of the moon. And no one is sure what it is. But the Chinese rover did come back with slicked-back hair.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Did they say how much goop there was?

PAPA: I think it was a goop-full (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Is that a moon measurement or Earth measurement?

PAPA: It was enough...

BIM ADEWUNMI: It's metric.

DICKINSON: Ah.

PAPA: Oh, metric. So only Bim understands it.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: Bim.

ADEWUNMI: Yes?

PAPA: This week, residents of an apartment in Tampa were forced to move out after what was discovered beneath their building?

ADEWUNMI: Oh, my. I want to say iridescent goop, but I'm going to resist. What was found in their building?

POUNDSTONE: In Tampa.

ADEWUNMI: Was it...

PAPA: Underneath the building.

POUNDSTONE: It's a horse. I know it's a horse.

(LAUGHTER)

ADEWUNMI: Was it a beehive?

PAPA: You might need a Ouija board to talk to your neighbor.

ADEWUNMI: Was it tombs? Graves?

PAPA: Yes, a 100-year-old cemetery. You're right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

PAPA: Thanks to an investigative report from the Tampa Bay Times' Old Graveyards Beat...

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: ...The residents of the Robles Park apartment complex discovered that they had all been living on top of a century-old cemetery and hadn't even realized it.

DICKINSON: Oh, my God.

PAPA: You know something's wrong when your kid can't sleep because they saw a ghost and your first question is - which one?

(LAUGHTER)

ADEWUNMI: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: Isn't that - the "Poltergeist" family. That's what the problem was. Don't you recall?

PAPA: Yes.

DICKINSON: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: So, probably, their first clue was that Carol Anne was missing.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: I wonder if our kids could even get sucked into a TV nowadays - that they're all flat screens.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: Do you believe in ghosts, Bim?

ADEWUNMI: I do not believe in ghosts.

PAPA: No?

ADEWUNMI: No, no.

PAPA: You've never been in a place, and you get, like, a weird feeling?

ADEWUNMI: No. I mean, I have that, but that's usually just racism. I mean, the real...

(LAUGHTER)

ADEWUNMI: But, like, ghosts? No, that's too far-fetched. Racism? That I can touch.

(LAUGHTER)

