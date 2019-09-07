Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the altered weather map, what will be the next altered image in the news.

TOM PAPA, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next altered image in the news? Bim Adewunmi.

BIM ADEWUNMI: The houses of Parliament drawn to show more support for Boris Johnson.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: After a disastrous week in England, bumper stickers bearing the prime minister's name Boris Johnson will be changed. The first name will be changed from Boris to Howard.

PAPA: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: On a map, Greenland will be right up against Alabama.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

PAPA: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Amy Dickinson, Bim Adewunmi and Paula Poundstone. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Tom Papa in for Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

PAPA: This is NPR.

