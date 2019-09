Former NOAA Official On Trump's Alabama Hurricane Threat NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Monica Medina, a former official for the NOAA, about the controversy surrounding president Trump's assertion that Alabama had been in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Former NOAA Official On Trump's Alabama Hurricane Threat Politics Former NOAA Official On Trump's Alabama Hurricane Threat Former NOAA Official On Trump's Alabama Hurricane Threat Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Monica Medina, a former official for the NOAA, about the controversy surrounding president Trump's assertion that Alabama had been in the path of Hurricane Dorian. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor