Barbershop: NFL's 100th Season To mark the NFL's 100th anniversary, NPR's Michel Martin talks football with The Nation's Dave Zirin, Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated, and journalism professor Kevin Blackistone.

Barbershop: NFL's 100th Season Sports Barbershop: NFL's 100th Season Barbershop: NFL's 100th Season Audio will be available later today. To mark the NFL's 100th anniversary, NPR's Michel Martin talks football with The Nation's Dave Zirin, Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated, and journalism professor Kevin Blackistone. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor