Bianca Andreescu Snatches Historic Victory From Serena Williams, Wins 1st Grand Slam

Canadian Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams (6-3, 7-5) at the U.S. Open on Saturday, becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Her victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium — the site of Williams' first Grand Slam win in 1999 — kept Williams from tying Australia's Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

For the 19-year-old Andreescu — born the year after Williams won her first major title at the U.S. Open — the victory capped an impressive run at this year's tournament. She became the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam finals. And despite setbacks from a shoulder injury, the Romanian Canadian's play helped her rise to 15th in the Women's Tennis Association rankings entering her match against Williams. She was ranked 208 last summer.

The match represented another difficult loss for the 37-year-old Williams since her return to tennis last year after the birth of her daughter in 2017. Since her return, she has tried unsuccessfully four times to match the record for most Grand Slam wins.

The only other match-up between Williams and Andreescu was cut short when Williams suffered a back injury in the Rogers Cup final in Toronto last month. Andreescu took home that title. Impressed by her rival's sportsmanship after the match, Williams called Andreescu an "old soul."

Both attribute their success to a strong mental game as much as a physical one. Andreescu has spoken about her pre-game meditation ritual.

As for Williams, she says the stress of contending with other tennis superstars might be less taxing than motherhood.

"I think being on the court is almost a little bit more relaxing than hanging out with a two-year-old that's dragging you everywhere," Williams told USA today after a commanding semifinals performance against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Thursday. "I think that's kind of been a little helpful."