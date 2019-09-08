Trump's Republican Challengers Had An Uphill Climb. It Just Got Steeper

Bill Weld and Joe Walsh are running for president. Mark Sanford is considering it. All are Republican former elected officials with little chance of winning. But, it seems, that isn't their only goal.

"Every time a president has had an opponent within their own party ... that president has gone on to lose the general election," Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, said in an interview with NPR's Morning Edition.

Trump's opponents are well aware of this history and are hoping for a repeat of what happened to one-term presidents like George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. Each faced a major primary challenger from within their own party and each went on to lose re-election.

President Trump's campaign and allies also know this history and are working to leave as little daylight for these challengers as possible. At the state level, that means moving to change the rules and even eliminate or scale back Republican primaries and caucuses.

On Saturday, the Republican Party in South Carolina voted to scrap its GOP presidential primary, while in Kansas and Nevada, the GOP voted to replace their presidential nominating caucuses in 2020 with an internal party process. Similar action is expected in Arizona later this month.

The Trump campaign did not respond to numerous requests for comment, but has tried to downplay and distance itself from the state party moves.

"They're more worried than they let on," said Bill Kristol, a #NeverTrump Republican who is trying to encourage primary challengers.

"If you are confident, if you're Donald Trump, if these are just minor irritants, you know what, you beat them all, you crush them all in the primaries and everyone says, 'Wow, look how strong Donald Trump is,' " Kristol said. "If you're shutting down primaries, you're a little nervous about how the dynamic of these primary challenges could go."

Kristol's hope is that one of these long-shot candidates starts to gain traction — or that someone else gets into the race with an even better chance — and that somehow, Trump is denied the nomination.

Kristol readily admits "that's unlikely." So a secondary goal is to bruise Trump enough to hurt his chances come November 2020.

That's what happened, most recently, in 1992, when Pat Buchanan challenged George H.W. Bush in the Republican primary and earned enough delegates to get a prominent speaking slot at the convention. Bush lost that November to Bill Clinton. Since then, presidents of both parties have successfully avoided a similar fate.

Today, the Republican National Committee is operating in lock step with the Trump campaign and state party organizations are now led by Trump supporters, as would be expected with an incumbent president.

Trump has bashed his challengers on Twitter as "Three Stooges," pointing to their weaknesses and boasting about his support within the Republican Party — "94% approval," he claimed.

It's not clear where Trump got that figure from. The latest Gallup polling numbers have him at 88% approval among Republicans. That, incidentally is one point lower than George H.W. Bush's approval was among Republicans at the same point in his presidency.

Still, by just about every measure, the Republican Party is the party of Trump. And Weld knows that.

"The Trump organization in every one of the 50 states is the state Republican Party now," Weld said.

Weld ran for vice president on the Libertarian Party ticket in 2016. He is fiscally conservative and more moderate on social issues than most Republicans, favoring abortion rights and marijuana legalization. In an interview with Morning Edition, he insisted he is trying to be president, and he's trying to get there by winning the New Hampshire primary. But given the steep odds against him, hurting Trump's re-election chances would be an alternate outcome.

"In or around February of this year, I just felt it was intolerable and I had to do everything I could to make sure that he's not re-elected president of the United States for four more years," he said.

But, earlier this year, the Massachusetts Republican Party changed the rules for assigning delegates in a way that could make it harder for Weld and easier for Trump to win the state. Under the new rules, all of the state's Republican delegates will be awarded to any candidate who gets a majority of the vote in the primary. Weld's campaign argues this could have unintended consequences that benefit the former governor.

"It's an underdog challenge, but the best ones are," said Stuart Stevens, who worked on the Romney campaign in 2012 and is running a pro-Weld SuperPAC. His theory of the case is that if Trump stops looking like a winner, he'll be in trouble.

He pointed to Trump's tweet about his approval among Republicans, taking it as a challenge, of sorts.

"It seems to me, if you get 10%, you've done twice as good as he thought you would," Stevens said. "He's setting the bar. Let's see how he does."

Walsh, who served one-term in the House as a Tea Party Republican from Illinois, supported Trump in 2016, and promoted birtherism before that. But now, he says, he was wrong.

"Am I flawed candidate? Hell yes," Walsh said in an interview with Morning Edition. "But I know I've got the message that this president is unfit that needs to be heard."

Another possible challenger is Mark Sanford. The former South Carolina governor and congressman is considering a run, but he has put his decision on hold while the state deals with the fallout from Hurricane Dorian. A decade ago, he became a national punch line as his hike on the Appalachian Trail turned out to be a cover story for an extramarital affair. His political revival was cut short when, as a congressman, he tangled with Trump and then lost in a primary.

Should Sanford decide to run, the South Carolina GOP's decision to drop its 2020 primary would certainly hurt his chances in the state where he is best known.

In a statement to NPR, the state party chairman said the decision to hold a primary was not about Sanford or any other challenger to President Trump.

"Whether or not to hold a presidential primary is a decision made by our state executive committee every four years," said South Carolina GOP chairman Drew McKissick. "There is strong precedent on the part of both parties to not hold a primary when they control the White House."

A South Carolina state party official said there would be savings to taxpayers, and listed years when either Democrats or Republicans in the state didn't hold primaries when their party held the presidency.

The exception: 1992, the year Buchanan challenged Bush.

In Kansas, the state's Republican Party tweeted on Friday that under its rule change, it "will not organize a Caucus for the 2020 election because President Trump is an elected incumbent from the Republican Party."

Arizona's party has a vote scheduled next weekend. And again, the party chairman insists this isn't about protecting Trump.

"This is nothing new, despite the media's inauthentic attempt to portray it as such," said Kelli Ward, chairman of the Republican Party of Arizona. "Arizona Republicans are fired up to re-elect President Trump to a second term and will continue to work together to keep America—and Arizona—great."

Josh Putnam, a political scientist who runs the blog Frontloading HQ and closely follows the delegate selection rules for the nomination process, said the changes so far aren't outside of the norm when there is a president seeking re-election. In fact both Democrats and Republicans in various states have canceled caucuses or otherwise scaled back the nominating process when a president from their own party was on the ballot.

But you can't ignore the context of a nationally unpopular president who has had talk of impeachment and possible primary challenges hanging over him for most of his term, Putnam said.

"That threat has loomed over him and his administration the whole time. I think they kind of felt the need to exercise some muscle on the state level," Putnam said. "And the challenges, we should say, aren't the problem. They're a symptom of the unpopularity of the president both nationally and to some extend within the party."