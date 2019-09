India's Moon Landing Fails India's attempt to become the fourth country to land on the moon has failed. Mission control lost contact with its Vikram lander as it tried to make a soft landing near the moon's remote South Pole.

India's attempt to become the fourth country to land on the moon has failed. Mission control lost contact with its Vikram lander as it tried to make a soft landing near the moon's remote South Pole.