North Carolina Democratic Leader On State's Legislative Map Ruling A court in North Carolina ruled that the state's legislative maps were drawn unlawfully on partisan lines. NPR's Michel Martin talks about the decision with state Rep. Robert Reives.

North Carolina Democratic Leader On State's Legislative Map Ruling National North Carolina Democratic Leader On State's Legislative Map Ruling North Carolina Democratic Leader On State's Legislative Map Ruling Audio will be available later today. A court in North Carolina ruled that the state's legislative maps were drawn unlawfully on partisan lines. NPR's Michel Martin talks about the decision with state Rep. Robert Reives. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor