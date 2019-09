Troll Watch: Deepfakes And 2020 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Paul Barrett, adjunct professor of law at NYU, about his report on what disinformation will look like in 2020 and what can be done to lessen its impact.

Troll Watch: Deepfakes And 2020 Technology Troll Watch: Deepfakes And 2020 Troll Watch: Deepfakes And 2020 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Paul Barrett, adjunct professor of law at NYU, about his report on what disinformation will look like in 2020 and what can be done to lessen its impact. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor