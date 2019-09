Sanford Is Latest Republican To Launch A Presidential Bid Against Trump Former South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford says he'll challenge President Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination. Although he's the third Republican to join the fray, none are expected to beat Trump.

Sanford Is Latest Republican To Launch A Presidential Bid Against Trump Sanford Is Latest Republican To Launch A Presidential Bid Against Trump Sanford Is Latest Republican To Launch A Presidential Bid Against Trump Audio will be available later today. Former South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford says he'll challenge President Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination. Although he's the third Republican to join the fray, none are expected to beat Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor