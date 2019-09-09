Australian Newspaper Editor May Want To Keep Reading Glasses Handy

Peter Lalor covers cricket and serves as beer editor. In that capacity, he stopped for a pint at a hotel in England. Because he didn't have his glasses, he didn't see that he paid $68,000 for 1 beer.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's a reason never to forget your reading glasses. Peter Lalor covers cricket and serves as beer editor for an Australian newspaper. In that capacity, he stopped for a pint at a hotel in Manchester, England. He didn't have his glasses with him, and so he didn't see how much he paid - about $68,000. The hotel says it's investigating. Lalor says he is waiting for his refund. He says the beer was good but not that good.

