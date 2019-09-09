Coast Guard: 'Salvage Crews Have Made Contact' With Crew On Overturned Ship

The U.S. Coast Guard says rescue workers have made contact with crew members aboard a cargo vessel that overturned Sunday morning off the coast of Brunswick, Ga.

In a tweet just before 11 a.m. ET, the Miami-based Coast Guard's 7th District Southeast said: "Salvage crews have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned." It included a seven-second video of crew members appearing to puncture the hull of the ship.

About half an hour earlier, the Coast Guard had posted an 11-second video with a caption reading: "Salvage crews are currently assessing the #GoldenRay hull for possible entry."

Rescue crews have been working to locate four crew members who were unaccounted for after the Golden Ray, a 656-foot vehicle carrier, became disabled and eventually overturned in St. Simons Sound, about 80 miles south of Savannah, Ga.

Emergency responders were notified shortly after 2 a.m. ET that a ship was disabled and "listing heavy" to its port side. A total of 23 crew members and a pilot were on the vessel at the time, and 20 people had been rescued from the ship Sunday, Coast Guard officials said.

However, Capt. John Reed, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said Sunday afternoon that rescue operations had been temporarily suspended due to safety concerns related to a fire on the ship.

"As smoke and flames began to appear, our crews ... assessed the situation was too risky to further go inside the vessel to attempt to locate the four individuals who remain missing at this time," Reed said.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the ship, which is sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, to overturn.