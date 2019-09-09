The Staggering Weight Of Student Loan Debt

Parents send their kids to college in hopes of giving them something valuable to get their adult lives off to a good start. A degree is valuable, but just how good is that start?

Gone are the days when a generation of Americans built careers with the GI Bill, or when top-tier schools like the University of California were tuition-free. A degree is no longer a golden ticket to a sterling career: no wonder fewer students are vying for slots in elite schools or even bothering to get a degree at all.

So what's the best way to cope with the cost of college? How do you deal with debt? And what does it take for your education to be "worth it?"

To answer these questions, we spoke with Paul Tough, author of The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us and a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine; Michelle Singletary, a writer for the syndicated Washington Post column The Color of Money; and Tressie McMillan Cottom, an assistant professor of sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the author of Lower Ed: The Troubling Rise of For-Profit Colleges in the New Economy.

