Kashmiri Journalists Find Creative Workarounds To Media Blackout Without phones or internet, Kashmiri media send out news on USBs ferried by airline passengers. A top editor has petitioned India's Supreme Court, saying the blackout violates freedom of the press.

Kashmiri Journalists Find Creative Workarounds To Media Blackout Asia Kashmiri Journalists Find Creative Workarounds To Media Blackout Kashmiri Journalists Find Creative Workarounds To Media Blackout Audio will be available later today. Without phones or internet, Kashmiri media send out news on USBs ferried by airline passengers. A top editor has petitioned India's Supreme Court, saying the blackout violates freedom of the press. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor