All Crew Members Rescued From Overturned Cargo Vessel Off Georgia Coast The U.S. Coast Guard has completed a dramatic rescue off the coast of Georgia, after a cargo ship capsized. The final four survivors were pulled to safety on Monday. Twenty were rescued on Sunday.

All Crew Members Rescued From Overturned Cargo Vessel Off Georgia Coast All Crew Members Rescued From Overturned Cargo Vessel Off Georgia Coast All Crew Members Rescued From Overturned Cargo Vessel Off Georgia Coast Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Coast Guard has completed a dramatic rescue off the coast of Georgia, after a cargo ship capsized. The final four survivors were pulled to safety on Monday. Twenty were rescued on Sunday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor