Sackler Family To Give Up Value Of Purdue Pharma To Settle Opioid Claims A Purdue Pharma spokesperson has revealed to NPR that the Sackler family, which owns the company, is willing to give up the "entire value" of the firm to settle claims, plus $3 billion in cash.

Sackler Family To Give Up Value Of Purdue Pharma To Settle Opioid Claims Law Sackler Family To Give Up Value Of Purdue Pharma To Settle Opioid Claims Sackler Family To Give Up Value Of Purdue Pharma To Settle Opioid Claims Audio will be available later today. A Purdue Pharma spokesperson has revealed to NPR that the Sackler family, which owns the company, is willing to give up the "entire value" of the firm to settle claims, plus $3 billion in cash. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor