University Of Tennessee Is Selling Bullied Boy's T-Shirt Design

A Florida grade school had a college colors day. One student got teased for wearing a homemade T-shirt representing the University of Tennessee. UT made the kid's design official.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Florida grade school had college colors day, and one kid showed up with a homemade shirt repping the University of Tennessee. He got teased for it. His teacher, Laura Snyder, contacted UT to get him some merch to cheer him up, and the university did that and better. It made the kid's hand-drawn design official, selling a shirt with his logo to raise money for an anti-bullying group. Snyder said when her student found out, he smiled and, quote, "walked taller."

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.