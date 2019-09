Jacqueline Stewart Becomes First Black Host On Turner Classic Movies Turner Classic Movies' first black host will spearhead its Sunday silent film marathon. Jacqueline Stewart is a professor of cinema studies at the University of Chicago.

Jacqueline Stewart Becomes First Black Host On Turner Classic Movies Television Jacqueline Stewart Becomes First Black Host On Turner Classic Movies Turner Classic Movies' first black host will spearhead its Sunday silent film marathon. Jacqueline Stewart is a professor of cinema studies at the University of Chicago.