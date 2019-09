Wisconsin Is Again Leading The Nation In Farm Bankruptcies Nearly 10 percent of Wisconsin's dairy farmers may go out of business this year. While low prices don't help, analysts say the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies are also doing harm.

Wisconsin Is Again Leading The Nation In Farm Bankruptcies National Wisconsin Is Again Leading The Nation In Farm Bankruptcies Wisconsin Is Again Leading The Nation In Farm Bankruptcies Audio will be available later today. Nearly 10 percent of Wisconsin's dairy farmers may go out of business this year. While low prices don't help, analysts say the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies are also doing harm. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor