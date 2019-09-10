Neighbor Calls Sheriff's Department Over Girl's Birthday Party

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The sheriff's department in Okaloosa County, Fla., says it got a noise complaint. Someone called in to report that their neighbor's party was out of hand. A deputy arrived to find that neighbor to be a 7-year-old girl named Alondra. It was her birthday party; no doubt, a big rager. The sheriff's office posted a photo to social media, complete with a princess dress, a tiara and big smiles. The kids got a tour of the patrol car. Happy birthday, Alondra.

