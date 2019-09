CIA Informant Extracted From Russia Over Growing Security Concerns The CIA has reportedly removed one of its most valuable spies from Russia due to growing concerns that his identity would be uncovered.

CIA Informant Extracted From Russia Over Growing Security Concerns CIA Informant Extracted From Russia Over Growing Security Concerns CIA Informant Extracted From Russia Over Growing Security Concerns Audio will be available later today. The CIA has reportedly removed one of its most valuable spies from Russia due to growing concerns that his identity would be uncovered. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor