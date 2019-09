Virginia's Hampton University Offers Free Semester To Displaced Bahamian Students NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with William Harvey, president of Hampton University, about his decision to offer a free semester to students from the University of the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

