Accessibility links
How To Swing Like Mary Lou Williams (Featuring Helen Sung) Williams was known as "the lady who swings the band" thanks to her mastery of jazz's unique approach to rhythm. Watch jazz pianist Helen Sung explain what swing is and demonstrate how to do it.

8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music

8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music
NPR logo How To Swing Like Mary Lou Williams (Featuring Helen Sung)

How To Swing Like Mary Lou Williams (Featuring Helen Sung)

Credit: NPR

The eight women we chose to honor in this season of Turning the Tables were skilled singers, writers, instrumental innovators and musical pioneers. But often in the stories of these women's lives and legacies, their musical skills are obscured by a focus on persona or biography. We also want to highlight their work as musicians and the fundamental musical contributions they made to American popular music.

8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music

8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music

Mary Lou Williams was a groundbreaking composer, arranger, performer and mentor. She was also known as "the lady who swings the band," thanks to her mastery of swing, "jazz's unique approach to rhythm," says Helen Sung. Sung is a renowned jazz pianist and award-winning composer who won the Mary Lou Williams Jazz Piano Competition in 2007. We asked her to explain what "swing" is and what makes it so central the sound of jazz, and to show us how to do it.

8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music

8 Women Who Invented American Popular Music