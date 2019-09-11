Telemarketer Hangs Up On Donald Duck

Donald Sizemore managed to find a way to get a telemarketer to hang up on him. He does a very good Donald Duck impression, and the telemarketer decided the call wasn't worth it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Admit it, at least once in your life, have you hung up on a telemarketer? Donald Sizemore actually managed to find a way to get the telemarketer to hang up on him because Donald Sizemore does a very good Donald Duck. And this is how he answered the call.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

DONALD SIZEMORE: (As Donald Duck) Oh no. Am I in trouble? Am I in trouble? Hello?

MARTIN: After a while, the telemarketer decided it wasn't worth it anymore and ended the call herself. Well played, Donald, well played.

