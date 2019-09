Bolton's Exit Leaves U.S. Without A Permanent National Security Adviser NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Brett McGurk, who served in national security roles in the Obama and Trump administrations, about President Trump firing John Bolton as national security adviser.

Bolton's Exit Leaves U.S. Without A Permanent National Security Adviser Bolton's Exit Leaves U.S. Without A Permanent National Security Adviser Bolton's Exit Leaves U.S. Without A Permanent National Security Adviser Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Brett McGurk, who served in national security roles in the Obama and Trump administrations, about President Trump firing John Bolton as national security adviser. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor