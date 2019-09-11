Finders Keepers Doesn't Apply When It Comes To Bank Funds

A Pennsylvania couple found an extra $120,000 in their account. They bought an SUV, race car, camper and paid bills. But the bank that put the money into their account by mistake wants it back.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Finders keepers does not apply to banks. Robert and Tiffany Williams found an $120,000 in their account, put there by accident. Rather than ask too many questions, the Pennsylvania couple bought an SUV and a race car and a camper. They also paid bills, which sounds responsible. But the bank wants the money back and accused the couple of a crime. Robert told WNEP the spree probably wasn't the best thing.

